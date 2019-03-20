Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Facing four-week timetable

Filppula (upper body) will miss four weeks.

This effectively ends Filppula's regular season, but the Islanders are a shoo-in for the playoffs, so it's conceivable that the utility forward will be ready at some point in the conference quarterfinals. Filppula crafted 15 goals and 14 assists to complement a plus-17 rating over 71 games.

