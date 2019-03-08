Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Finds back of net twice in win

Filppula scored twice in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

On Thursday, Filppula came out of the gates hot, scoring both his goals in the opening period. It's the second two-goal performance for the 34-year-old in 2018-19, and with it, Filppula ended a three-game pointless skid, bringing him up to 15 goals and 28 points in 65 games this season.