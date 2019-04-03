Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Game 1 return still on table

Coach Barry Trotz indicated Wednesday that he hasn't ruled out Filppula (upper body) for Game 1 of the playoffs, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Filppula was initially given a timetable that slated him to return after the first round of the playoffs, but it appears the veteran blueliner has a chance of beating that timeframe. He should provide a boost offensively for a club that has struggled to find the back of the net recently (2.25 goals per game in March), owning 15 goals and 14 assists over 71 games.