Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Good to go

Filppula (elbow) will play in the regular-season finale against the Capitals on Saturday.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz confirmed the news. One shouldn't exactly consider this a meaningless contest for Filppula, as the team will want to ensure the utility forward with special teams acumen is primed for playoff action after missing eight straight. Filppula has generated 15 goals and 29 assists to complement a robust plus-17 rating through 71 games.