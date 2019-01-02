Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Labeled day-to-day
Filppula (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Chicago.
It appears as though Filppula was able to avoid major injury after exiting Monday's game against the Sabres, but the veteran pivot should probably be considered questionable at best for Thursday's contest at this juncture. Another update on Filppula's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Blackhawks.
