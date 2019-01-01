Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves Monday's game

Filppula (upper body) will not return to Monday's game in Buffalo.

Filppula did not return to the bench to start the second period and the team officially announced that he would take the rest of the night off prior to the start of the third. New York has a few days off before its next game against Chicago on Thursday, so hopefully that will be enough time for the Finnish forward to get back on the ice.

More News
Our Latest Stories