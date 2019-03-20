Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves Tuesday's game
Filppula (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game against Boston.
The 34-year-old center has 15 goals this season, his most since the 2013-14 campaign. An update on his injury should be available after the game.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Finds back of net twice in win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Tallies assist in win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Two points in last 14 games•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Nets game-winning score•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Posts minus-1 rating in return•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Activated for Tuesday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...