Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Lights the lamp

Filppula scored for the second time this season in the Islanders 4-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Filppula was one of several low budget additions to the Islanders during the offseason and is paying early dividends. Filppula is centering the fourth-line with Leo Komarov and Tanner Fritz flanking him. Filppula hasn't receiving any power play time and that is unlikely to change. Flippula provides the Islanders with solid depth down the middle but will continue to average between 12 and 13 minutes of ice time per game.