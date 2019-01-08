Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Looks to be game-time call

The Islanders plan to send Filppula (upper body) to the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Filppula is essentially a game-time decision after missing the first two contests of the new year. The Islanders have won six straight, but their penalty kill remains a weak spot. Filppula averages 2:06 of ice time in that spot, which means his playing status is rather significant for the actual team.