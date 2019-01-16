Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Nets game-winning score

Filppula scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Blues.

Filppula hauled in a stretch pass from Mathew Barzal, carried the puck into the zone and snapped a wrister past the Blues' Jordan Binnington. This was Filppula's first point in 2019 and he now has 10 goals and 10 assists through 43 games.

