Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Nets game-winning score
Filppula scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Blues.
Filppula hauled in a stretch pass from Mathew Barzal, carried the puck into the zone and snapped a wrister past the Blues' Jordan Binnington. This was Filppula's first point in 2019 and he now has 10 goals and 10 assists through 43 games.
