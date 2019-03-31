Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: No change in timetable
Flippula (shoulder) is skating on his own but is still not expected to return to the Islanders until the end of the first-round on the playoffs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Filppula has now missed six games due to the injury and won't play again this regular season. The loss of Filppula has tested the depth of the Isles at center as they have tried both Leo Komarov and Tanner Fritz (hand) in his absence with little to no success. One of the bigger priorities during the offseason for general manager Lou Lamoriello will be finding organizational depth at the center position and that may or may not include re-signing Filppula.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Facing four-week timetable•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Finds back of net twice in win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Tallies assist in win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Two points in last 14 games•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Nets game-winning score•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...