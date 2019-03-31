Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: No change in timetable

Flippula (shoulder) is skating on his own but is still not expected to return to the Islanders until the end of the first-round on the playoffs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Filppula has now missed six games due to the injury and won't play again this regular season. The loss of Filppula has tested the depth of the Isles at center as they have tried both Leo Komarov and Tanner Fritz (hand) in his absence with little to no success. One of the bigger priorities during the offseason for general manager Lou Lamoriello will be finding organizational depth at the center position and that may or may not include re-signing Filppula.