Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Officially ruled out

Filppula (upper body) won't play against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

With Filppula sidelined, the Isles will move Leo Komarov to center while Tom Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) has been cleared to play. The 34-year-old Filppula is averaging 14:10 of ice time this season, in which he tallied 19 points and 34 shots. At best, the Finn offers mid-range fantasy value.