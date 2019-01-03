Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Officially ruled out
Filppula (upper body) won't play against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
With Filppula sidelined, the Isles will move Leo Komarov to center while Tom Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) has been cleared to play. The 34-year-old Filppula is averaging 14:10 of ice time this season, in which he tallied 19 points and 34 shots. At best, the Finn offers mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Absent from morning skate•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Ends scoring drought•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Slumping of late•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Three assists in high-scoring win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...