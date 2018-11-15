Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: One goal in last 11 games

Filppula has only lit the lamp once in his last 11 games for the Islanders.

Filppula has been a mainstay as the third-line center for the Islanders this season. Filppula has also been a big part of the reason why the Islanders penalty kill unit is vastly improved from last season. This year Filppula has five goals and four assists in 17 games and has been a valuable veteran addition. Filppula has a no-trade clause in his contract, so even if the Isles fall out of playoff contention as this season rolls along, he may not be headed elsewhere, at least not without his consent.