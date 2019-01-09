Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Posts minus-1 rating in return

Filppula (upper body) went minus-1 during 12:21 in Tuesday's return to action versus the Hurricanes.

Filppula didn't stack the scoresheet after returning from a two-game absence, although he won four of seven faceoffs to contribute defensively. He'll look to get back on track in Thursday's cross-town game versus the Islanders.

More News
Our Latest Stories