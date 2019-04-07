Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Racks up goals in win

Filppula scored twice Saturday, including the game winner, in a 3-0 win over Washington.

The 35-year-old has changed his game dramatically from earlier in his career when he was a scoring line pivot. Filppula delivered 17 goals and 14 assists in 72 games as a hard-working, blue collar guy. He'll bring veteran presence to the Isles' postseason run.

