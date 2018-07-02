Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Signs with Islanders
Filppula inked a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Islanders on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
You may have heard that the Islanders found themselves in the market for a center. Filppula won't replace John Tavares, not even a little, but he has a bit of punch offensively. He tallied 11 goals and 22 assists last season, although he only put 70 shots on net in 81 games.
