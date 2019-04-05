Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Skating with team
Filppula (elbow) took part in an optional practice for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Filppula has missed the past seven games due to a hyperextended elbow and is highly unlikely to play in the season finale at Washington on Saturday. Filppula is however on track to possibly return for Game 1 of the playoffs. The Islanders will welcome him back with open arms as without him they don't have a true center for their third-line. Filppula has 15 goals and 29 points in 71 games in what may be his first and only season on Long Island.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Game 1 return still on table•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: No change in timetable•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Facing four-week timetable•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Finds back of net twice in win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Tallies assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...