Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Skating with team

Filppula (elbow) took part in an optional practice for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Filppula has missed the past seven games due to a hyperextended elbow and is highly unlikely to play in the season finale at Washington on Saturday. Filppula is however on track to possibly return for Game 1 of the playoffs. The Islanders will welcome him back with open arms as without him they don't have a true center for their third-line. Filppula has 15 goals and 29 points in 71 games in what may be his first and only season on Long Island.