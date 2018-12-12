Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Slumping of late

Filppula doesn't have a point in his last six contests for the Islanders.

This scoreless streak coincides with the lack of offense by the Islanders over this stretch as they only have 12 goals in their past seven games. Fillppula has been solid overall as he does have seven goals in 29 games and has been a welcome addition to the penalty kill unit. Filppula does have a no-trade clause in his contract, but if the Islanders fall out of playoff contention, he could attract some attention before the trade deadline in February.