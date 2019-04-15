Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Sparks offense in Game 3 win

Filppula notched two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The veteran center managed only 31 points (17 goals, 14 helpers) through 72 regular-season games, but Filppula has provided a spark in the postseason, racking up three assists in three games. He'll look to keep rolling when the Isles try to complete the sweep Tuesday in Pittsburgh.