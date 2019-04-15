Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Sparks offense in Game 3 win
Filppula notched two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The veteran center managed only 31 points (17 goals, 14 helpers) through 72 regular-season games, but Filppula has provided a spark in the postseason, racking up three assists in three games. He'll look to keep rolling when the Isles try to complete the sweep Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Racks up goals in win•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Skating with team•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Game 1 return still on table•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: No change in timetable•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Facing four-week timetable•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...