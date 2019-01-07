Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Status uncertain
Filppula (upper body) was on the ice in a regular jersey Monday, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic, but coach Barry Trotz wouldn't provide any insight as to the center's availability against Carolina on Tuesday, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Filppula took line rushes with the third unit, yet remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can suit up. The Finn has missed the Isles' previous two contests and figures to return soon even if he does miss Tuesday's tilt. Once Filppula is activated, Ross Johnston could be headed down to the minors to open up a spot on the 23-man roster.
