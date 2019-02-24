Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Tallies assist in win
Filppula provided a helped in a 4-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday.
Over his last seven games, Filppula has one goal and two assists with only seven shots on goal. He does have a plus-4 rating over that span. Filppula has 24 points in 59 games this season, giving him modest value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Two points in last 14 games•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Nets game-winning score•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Posts minus-1 rating in return•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Activated for Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Looks to be game-time call•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Status uncertain•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...