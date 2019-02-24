Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Tallies assist in win

Filppula provided a helped in a 4-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Over his last seven games, Filppula has one goal and two assists with only seven shots on goal. He does have a plus-4 rating over that span. Filppula has 24 points in 59 games this season, giving him modest value in deeper formats.

