Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Three assists in high-scoring win

Filppula recorded a trio of assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

The Blueshirts had no answer for Filppula's line with Anthony Beauvillier and Leo Komarov, as the trio combined for nine points (four goals). With 12 points and a plus-9 rating through 18 games, the 34-year-old veteran from FInland is off to a surprisingly strong start with his new club, even with his goal-scoring drying up of late.