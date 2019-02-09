Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Two points in last 14 games

Fiilppula only has two points, both goals, in his last 14 games heading into the game Saturday versus Colorado.

On the season Filppula has 11 goals and 10 assists in 51 games. Filppula has usually centered the third-line with rotating wingers and has been a solid addition when you consider he has a rating of plus-12. The problem is that with the Islanders currently in a goal scoring drought, eight goals in their last five games, coach Barry Trotz has to expect more production from everyone. Filppula isn't in any danger of losing playing time however as center may be the one position that the Isles don't have an abundance of depth.