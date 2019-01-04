Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Won't make trip
Filppula (upper body) won't make the trip to St. Louis for Saturday's game against the Blues.
Filppula will miss a second straight game Saturday, and the Islanders have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. Leo Komarov will likely continue to fill in at center until Filppula is cleared to play.
More News
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Officially ruled out•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Absent from morning skate•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Ends scoring drought•
-
Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Slumping of late•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...