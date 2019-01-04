Islanders' Valtteri Filppula: Won't make trip

Filppula (upper body) won't make the trip to St. Louis for Saturday's game against the Blues.

Filppula will miss a second straight game Saturday, and the Islanders have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. Leo Komarov will likely continue to fill in at center until Filppula is cleared to play.

