Eklund scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out five hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Eklund gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead with his tally midway through the second period. The 20-year-old winger has been heating up, as he's posted a goal in each of his last two games, which is something he's accomplished twice this season. He's up to five goals, eight points, 24 shots on net and 47 hits across 16 games this season. Eklund is one of the more exciting young players to have rostered in keeper and dynasty-based fantasy leagues that value banger stats.