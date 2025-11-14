Eklund scored a goal in Djurgardens' 3-2 loss to Lulea in the SHL on Thursday.

The goal was Eklund's first of the season to go with eight assists over 17 contests. The winger is getting his first taste of SHL play after helping Djurgardens return to the top-level Swedish league with 31 points over 42 regular-season outings in the 2024-25 HockeyAllsvenskan season. Eklund was selected 16th overall in 2025 by the Islanders and signed an entry-level deal in July, but he will continue to develop in his native country for a while.