Islanders' Victor Eklund: Logs assist in NHL debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eklund posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
This was Eklund's NHL debut after he spent seven games with AHL Bridgeport. He had nine points in those contests. Eklund's scoring skill has translated well since he came over from the SHL in March, and he'll be in contention for an NHL job in 2026-27.
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