Eklund scored a goal in Djurgardens' 2-1 win over Farjestad on Thursday in the SHL.

Eklund is up to three goals and 15 points over 33 outings in his first SHL season. The Islanders prospect also had eight points in seven games for Sweden at the World Junior Championship. The winger's lack of goals shouldn't be a concern considering the strength and defensive reputation of the SHL, though it'll be interesting to see if he can grow his offense in the latter part of the season.