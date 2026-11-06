Eklund tallied a goal, dished out an assist, put three shots on net and recorded three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Eklund helped keep Thursday's contest competitive by tying the game at three goals apiece late in the second period. With his twine finder, the 20-year-old forward is up to four goals, seven points, 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 42 hits across 15 outings this season. The young winger has displayed a lot of promise not only with the puck, but also without it, as he currently ranks just outside the league's top-25 skaters in hits. He also appears to be heating up offensively with five points over his last seven outings, which makes him a solid streaming option in banger leagues for the time being.