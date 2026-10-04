Eklund scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Devils.

Eklund made his 20th birthday particularly memorable by recording his first NHL goal. He initially picked up an assist on Brayden Schenn's second-period tally before beating Nico Daws from the slot at 11:32 of the third, extending New York's lead to 4-0. The youngster was elevated into a top-six role alongside Schenn and Calum Ritchie ahead of the contest, and he immediately rewarded the Islanders with the first multi-point performance of his career.