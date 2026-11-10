Eklund scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Eklund gave New York a 2-1 advantage early in the second period, converting a feed from Brayden Schenn with Matthew Schaefer collecting the secondary assist. The young winger has scored in three consecutive games, demonstrating encouraging finishing ability. His involvement on the man advantage adds to his fantasy appeal, although his overall production remains subject to the volatility typically associated with developing players. He's trending in the right direction, however, as he's skating as a top-six forward while scoring in five of his last nine games, tallying six points over that stretch.