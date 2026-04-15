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Eklund was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Eklund made his NHL debut versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, producing his first NHL point. Looking ahead to the 2026-27 campaign, Eklund should have the inside track to securing a spot on the Opening Night roster, though he could also be moved to the minors to ensure he gets minutes in a more prominent role.

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