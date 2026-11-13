Eklund scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Eklund's goal streak is up to four games. He has four goals on nine shots and an assist over that span. The 20-year-old winger is meshing with Brayden Schenn on the second line, which has helped him produce offense with a short adjustment to the NHL. Eklund is up to seven goals, 10 points, 28 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-5 rating over 18 appearances. With the extra physicality, he could hit his way onto fantasy rosters even if his offense is simply good instead of great.