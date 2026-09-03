Vanecek could begin the 2026-27 campaign as the No. 3 goaltending option for the Islanders, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.

Vanecek signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Islanders in early January and will likely have the opportunity to compete for a backup role during camp. However, Semyon Varlamov seems to be back to full health after missing all of last season, and he appears to be the favorite for the No. 2 job behind Ilya Sorokin. Vanecek made 22 regular-season appearances for the Mammoth last year, and he went 5-13-3 with a 2.94 GAA and .883 save percentage.