Islanders' Vladimir Dravecky: Depth add for Isles in Round 5

Dravecky was the 141st overall pick by the Islanders in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Dravecky was born in New Hampshire while his father -- who still plays professionally back home -- was playing in the AHL in the Kings' system. The son spent last year in Sweden before moving to the OHL to join a loaded Brantford team this past season. He finished with 28 points in 58 games and had his role reduced throughout the course of the year, through no fault of his own. Dravecky also played for Czechia at the World Juniors. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, he's an undersized offensive defenseman. He skates fine, although like many smaller rearguards, Dravecky's play in his own zone needs work. He's a candidate to take a significant step forward next season from a production standpoint, while his role on the international circuit also figures to grow considerably.