Islanders' Yannick Rathgeb: Agrees to terms on two-way deal with Islanders
Rathgeb agreed to terms with the Islanders on a two-year, two-way deal Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Rathgeb has played pretty well in the Swiss-A league over the past three seasons, totaling 28 goals and 89 points in 133 games with Fribourg-Gotteron HC. The 22-year-old defender will likely take some time to acclimate to the North American style of play, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this point.
