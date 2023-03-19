Parise scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Parise has three points over his last two games, finding his success in a third-line role. The 38-year-old winger had the last goal in Saturday's game, giving him 18 tallies, 29 points, 160 shots, 82 hits, 78 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 71 contests overall.