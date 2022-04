Parise was the only player on the Islanders to not miss a game this season.

This is a big surprise when you consider the knock-on Parise through the years has been that he's brittle and misses too much time. This will be the first time Parise has played more than 74 games in a season since the 2011-12 campaign. Coming into the season's final game, Parise has 15 goals, 34, a rating of minus-2, and has averaged 15:15 of playing time.