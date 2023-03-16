Parise scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Parise set up a Hudson Fasching goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. The two-point effort snapped Parise's four-game drought. The 38-year-old winger is up to 17 tallies, 28 points, 159 shots, 82 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 70 contests overall, playing mainly in a middle-six role.
