Parise scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Parise set up Simon Holmstrom's first NHL tally at 17:36 of the second period. In the third, Parise's empty-netter got him to the 10-goal mark for the second time in three years. The 38-year-old winger has 16 points, 75 shots on net, 34 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role with time on both sides of special teams play.