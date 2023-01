Parise has played in all 39 games this season.

This is coming off of last season, where he also played every game. This is somewhat surprising, as the knock on Parise had always been that he missed too many games due to injuries. The full season last year was his first since the 2011-12 campaign when he was still with the Devils. He has never played in every game in consecutive seasons. This year Parise has 11 goals, 18 points, and a rating of plus-4 in those 39 games.