Parise has played in every game since signing with the team before the 2021-22 season.

This is surprising when you consider the biggest knock on Parise while with the Wild was his inability to stay on the ice. The last time Parise played an entire 82-game season before joining the Islanders was in 2011-12 when he was still with the Devils. Parise has 13 goals and 20 points in 47 games this season, and should the Isles decide to become sellers by the trade deadline, he could make a solid depth forward acquisition for a contending team.