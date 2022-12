Parise scored a power-play goal and drew an assist during a 7-4 loss to the visiting Blues on Tuesday.

Trailing 5-1 following two third-period goals by the Blues, Parise sparked a rally that pulled the Islanders to within one goal with 4:56 to go. The 38-year-old left winger converted from the left face-off circle, his ninth this season and third with the man-advantage. Parise, who produced four shots Tuesday, has notched makers in consecutive contests and has four goals in five games.