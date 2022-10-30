Parise scored a goal on eight shots during a 5-4 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Parise, who snapped a four-game goalless streak on Friday, connected again Saturday. The 38-year-old left winger collected his 411th career goal. With the Islanders starting to carry the play after being dominated early, Praise's marker at 3:35 of the third period cut the Avalanche's advantage to 3-2. He connected by jamming home a rebound through the five-hole of goalie Alexandar Georgiev. Along with his game-high shot total, Parise added two blocks versus the Avalanche.