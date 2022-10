Parise had an assist in the Islanders' 7-1 rout of the Ducks on Saturday.

The assist was the first point for Parise on the season. He has started on a line with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri. Each member of that trio had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign and will be looking for rebound seasons this year. Parise was able to play in all 82 games last season for the Isles but only tabulated 15 goals and 35 points.