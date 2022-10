Parise had an assist in the Islanders' 7-1 rout of the Ducks on Saturday.

The assist was the first point for Parise on the season. He has started on a line with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri. Each member of that trio had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, so they will be looking for rebound seasons in 2022-23. Parise played in all 82 games last season for the Isles but tabulated only 15 goals and 35 points.