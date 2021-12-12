Parise scored his first goal of the season Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Devils.

Parise's season-long goal drought ended on what would have been his father, J.P.'s 80th birthday. The elder Parise played for the Islanders between 1975-78. Zach's goal came on a shorthanded breakaway after receiving a backhand feed in the neutral zone from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Parise has just five points in 23 games and is no longer worthy of fantasy consideration.