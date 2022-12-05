Parise scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Parise put the Islanders ahead 2-0 with his second-period tally. He's picked up three goals in his last four games, but the winger's offense shouldn't be considered reliable on a game-by-game basis. He's at eight goals, four assists, 67 shots, 25 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-7 rating through 26 contests this season, serving as a secondary scorer in a middle-six role.