Parise found the back of the net in a 5-1 victory over New Jersey on Monday.

Parise traditionally hasn't been especially notable against his first NHL team. In 18 career games versus the Devils, he now has five goals and 11 points. The 38-year-old's best campaigns are well behind him, but he's been a decent member of the Islanders' supporting cast in 2022-23 with 21 goals and 32 points in 75 outings. Parise is also on quite the roll, providing five goals and six points over his last six appearances.