Parise scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Parise tallied with a minute left in the first period, but that was all the Islanders could muster against Jacob Markstrom. The tally was Parise's first in six games, and he's added just one assist in that span. The 38-year-old has been an effective middle-six option this season with 12 tallies, seven helpers, 93 shots on net, 43 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 41 contests.